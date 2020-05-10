I was ‘silenced’ by Mayor of Limerick over China – Cllr O’Brien 

CLLR Emmett O’Brien says he will no longer be “silenced by the mayor doffing his cap for Chinese economic investment when our economy is now ruined by a virus originating in China”.

The Independent councillor issued a statement to the Leader. Last September, as Hong Kong citizens democratically protested against the divesting of their freedoms by the mainland Communist Party of China, Cllr O’Brien proposed a council motion of support for “those like-minded democrats in Hong Kong”.

“It was rejected by the council’s corporate review committee and when I requested permission from Mayor Michael Sheahan to mention my support of these democrats he refused me permission and in effect silenced me on the issue suggesting any criticism may impact Chinese investment,” said Cllr O’Brien.

Now, some nine months on, he says he will “no longer be silenced by the mayor doffing his cap for Chinese economic investment when our economy is now ruined by a virus originating in China”.

“The coronavirus cover-up of the emergence of the disease in China, at best, through negligence, has caused unprecedented economic devastation not just to Ireland but to our European neighbours.

“If an economic powerhouse like Germany can send an invoice to China in the sum of €350 billion for loss associated with the virus I trust Mayor Michael Sheahan won’t be afraid of offending the Chinese governing Communist party and encourage his party leader and Taoiseach to seek similar reparations from China,” said Cllr O’Brien.

There was no response to a media query asking the council if they would like to respond to the comments on behalf of the mayor and/or the council. Meanwhile, the Adare-Rathkeale councillor said there is a growing sense of tiredness and frustration at the continued lockdown with no national economic plan for recovery post lockdown. “The people of Limerick have done their patriotic duty and adhered to the lockdown but now it seems clear the Fine Gael caretaker government wants to continue on a lockdown with a phased reopening with so many riddles and caveats you wouldn’t see at a Papal Curia! In plain speak people want small businesses open and to get back to work. Ireland is incredibly slower in reopening than other European countries but people will be ahead of the curve and start opening up their businesses regardless,” he said.