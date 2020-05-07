Five clusters of Covid detected in Mid-West workplaces

THE number of confirmed clusters of Covid-19 in workplaces across the Mid West has more than doubled over the past week while two additional cases of the disease have also been identified in nursing homes.

The latest Epidemiology report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the number of clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 in the HSE Mid West area has increased by a fifth to 42.

Eleven clusters of Covid-19 have now been identified in nursing homes across the region while two have been identified in residential institutions.

A further two clusters have been identified in hospital settings and one has been detected in a ‘community’ setting.

Five of the identified clusters in the Mid West region relate to foreign travel while there have been nine clusters in private houses – up from seven a week ago.

The HPSC analysis shows there are now five confirmed clusters in workplaces in the Mid west while another relates to a pub. Four of the confirmed outbreaks relate to members of the same extended family.

The nature or location of the workplaces where outbreaks have been identified has not been disclosed publicly.

An analysis of latest figures, shows Limerick now has the 14th highest rate of Covid-19 infections per head of population.

According to the HPSC, there was an incidence of 297.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 population as of May 1.

The highest rate was in Cavan (883.5) while lowest was in Waterford (119.6).

One reason for the noticeable increase of the incidence rate in Limerick was the single highest daily increase in confirmed cases (61) on April 28.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre,the total number of cases detected in Limerick accounts for 2.8% – a slight week-on-week increase.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers in the HSE Mid West area who have contracted the disease is now approaching 300.

As of Sunday morning, 289 healthcare workers had tested positive for Covid-19 – an increase of 17.48% on the previous week.

It’s also not known how many of the healthcare workers have recovered or the numbers who are currently out of work.

The figures do not specify the exact role or the type of setting in which those affected work.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the HSE Mid West area accounts for 5.7% of all confirmed cases.