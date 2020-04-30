Limerick School of Art and Design collaborates on major new design research

STUDENTS from Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) are colllaborating on Map Irish Design – a new research project that examines more that 2300 design projects to reveal the impact of design on life, culture, business and society in Ireland over the past decade.

The design projects form part of 100 Archive - an online archive of the best in Irish communication design.

Under the supervision of lecturer and course director Eamon Spelman, fourth-year Graphic Design Communication students from LSAD took materials from 100 Archive and researched everything from gender representation in the design sector to the most popular colours used in 100 Archive submitted projects.

From this, they created a suite of data visualisations to share their findings.

#mapirishdesign takes a look at the 2300+ design projects submitted to the 100 Archive from 2010 onwards to see how design impacts on Irish life in all shapes and forms. Here are some of the projects relating to LGBT+ in our archives...⁠ pic.twitter.com/16spvITtzC — The 100 Archive (@100archive) April 29, 2020

Aideen McCole who led the project for 100 Archive says,“Thirty-one students each followed their curiosities through the 100 Archive materials and data and came up with a whole range of ways of communicating information in beautiful and interesting ways. While the 100 Archive has been gathering material since 2010, we have never had the time or resources to really look at it and see what it says about the design industry in Ireland and the impact it has on business, culture and society in this country. Design completely surrounds us, such as the coffee cups we drink out of, the websites we visit, the shopfronts we pass by and the signs which help us navigate our towns and cities.

From the tiny details on a postage stamp to a campaign seen on banners, billboards and buses across the country, the 100 Archive reflects just how much design affects us every day.”

Design for print, digital and web, typography, wayfinding and signage, packaging, identity and branding, editorial design, motion design and more are examined to show how business in Ireland continues to change, which social movements we care about and how we express ourselves creatively and culturally.

Director of the Creative Ireland Programme, who funded the project, Tania Banotti, said: “Design in all its many iterations is integrated so firmly into our daily lives that we are often oblivious to it, however great design always stands out. It captures our imagination, changes thinking and behaviour and sets a standard for others to follow. Creative Ireland is delighted to support Map Irish Design. Not only does it shine a light on Ireland's extraordinary design community, it celebrates their work and will provide inspiration for future generations of designers and makers.”

The project delivers insights on the design industry in Ireland and how design is used by various sectors, as well as revealing contemporary design to be a valuable artefact of social history; by looking at design we can see changes in how we consume, what we desire, where our priorities lie and more.

In order to deliver the project, the 100 Archive assembled a multidisciplinary team: researcher Elaine McDevitt, videographers and animators Joe Coveney and John O’Connell of Studio 9, designer Keelin Coyle of WorkGroup and developer James Delaney.

On behalf of the 100 Archive the project was led by Aideen McCole with support from Stephen Ledwidge. A great number of designers, researchers and collaborators also contributed to the project.