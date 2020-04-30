Limerick volcano cycle gives charity eruption of aid

A CYCLING challenge with a difference saw children’s charity receive a timely boost.

Over the weekend, nine members of the Hub​ Cycling Club based at Coonagh took part in a socially distanced cycle, using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology.

The cyclists strapped up into their saddles, and took on 25 laps of the volcano circuit – or around 100km in total.

But they did not need to worry about spitting lava, for the race took place in the members​ living rooms, on exercise bikes hooked up to the Zwift online cycling and running physical training computer program.

Normally, the cyclists would get out and tackle a course locally. But due to the Covid-19 lockdown, their fundraiser took a different track this year, said one of the members, Cratloe man Pascal King.

In total, almoist €2,000 has been raised for childrens’ charity Barnados.

“Zwift is a virtual reality video programme,” explains Pascal, “Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to Zwift as they can't cycle on the open road. Some of the professional riders have done this. The Tour of Flanders was run on this.”

Group members all linked up at 1pm last Saturday, and used the Skype internet programme ​to have a group-chat, and spur each other on.

“We've all been cycling together for years, so it was nice.,” said Pascal, who covered 150 kilometres in the space of just four hours.

Asked why the group picked Barnado’s to benefit, he added: “We had a virtual meet-up last Saturday week and we chose Barnado's as we felt it was a worthy charity, doing good work in relation to children and childcare. So many of the charities are saying they cannot get out and fundraise and are having to look at alternatives.”

You can still donate to the fundraiser by heading to the idonate page –Google ‘Idonate.ie fundrasier volcano circuit’.

A total of €1,908 has been raised, with a cut-off of Thursday for donations. Call Pascal at 089-4075628 for more information.