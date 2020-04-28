WATCH: First Nathan Carter and now the Bee Gees keep Limerick pensioners moving

RESIDENTS of Embury Close in Adare have completed their seventh day of their marathon challenge.

They aim to walk the distance of a marathon within their sheltered housing complex.

It started last Wednesday, April 22 and will run until the end of the residents’ lockdown. It takes place daily from 9am to 7pm. All of the 20 participants have been allocated a 30 minute time slot for their part of the walk.

A Go Fund Me page has been set and all monies will be divided between Barnardos, Alone and Milford Care Centre. They have nearly hit the €4,000 mark.

Manager, Simon Baker shot this video of residents getting physical activity while enjoying the nice weather and supporting good causes.

"As we head towards the Bank Holiday weekend just think about the coronavirus. Residents are not cocooning by choice and as we start to see around the country more traffic back on the roads and more people becoming complacent let’s reflect why we are all isolating.

"Don’t let us lose the focus as a nation. We have all done so well to date. Let’s stay home and stay safe," said Simon.

The well known Irish amputee footballer and coach said he has a fantastic job, one he feels passionate about and very privileged to be among these "walking history books of life".

Former Irish international, Chelsea and Blackburn star Damien Duff has sent a video message in support.

Simon said all the residents in Embury Close have been on lockdown.

"As tough as it has been, the support shown to the residents from the community of Adare has been fantastic and the residents feel lucky.

"For this reason they want to give back something and feel they could use the remaining time of the lockdown to raise some much needed funds and at the same time promote health and wellbeing with daily exercise.

"All the participants have different mobility levels but all have agreed to play their part no matter how big or small, proving that as a community, when we work together anything is possible," said Simon.

People can donate here