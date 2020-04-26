Ten Covid-19 patients in University Hospital Limerick critical care units

THERE are currently 10 patients being treated for Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick critical care units.

Six are confirmed while four are suspected.

According to the latest figures released by the HSE, which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Saturday, there are a total of 25 Covid-19 patients in UHL.

The suspected number of Covid-19 cases in UHL has fallen from 32 on Friday evening - the highest in the country - to 23. The hospital now has the third biggest number nationwide waiting results. Galway has 31; St James's 25.

There are 19 vacant critical care beds in UHL - up from 11. Vacant critical care beds have also risen - two to four.

There are currently 441 Covid-19 cases in Limerick after an increase of two cases revealed on Saturday evening.