40 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick as 36 more await test results

A TOTAL of 40 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick as 36 more patients suspected of having the disease await test results.

And according to the latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Sunday, there were no new confirmed cases at the hospital on Sunday.

As of 6.30pm on Sunday there were seven patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another three patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit.

There are currently 384 Covid-19 cases in Limerick city and county after an increase of two confirmed cases on Sunday. Maps published by the HSE show a significant concentration of Covid-19 cases around Limerick city with a lower concentration around the county.

There have been 610 deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.