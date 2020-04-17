Limerick rugby legend to appear on Late Late Show

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby legend Paul O’Connell will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show.

Mr O’Connell will speak to host Ryan Tubridy about homeschooling his children, taking time out of his own commitments, and why the charity Barnado’s needs more help then ever.

Another man with strong Limerick connections will also appear in the studio tonight, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan giving viewers the most up to date information on what’s been achieved so far.

He will tell of his own recent personal experience with the health service having been in hospital himself earlier this month for a condition unrelated to coronavirus.

Elsewhere on the show, Ryan will catch up with actor Colm Meaney about live away from home during the crisis, and playing the top gangster whose death sparks off a mafia war in his new series Gangs of London.

He’ll also chat with Hollywood actor and comedian, Ricky Gervais, who will discuss his thoughts on the current restrictions and how America is responding to the crisis and Samantha Power, former adviser to Barack Obama will chat to Ryan from her home in the US about her experience of the pandemic.

Singer/Songwriter, Danny O'Reilly will join Ryan for a very special solo performance in studio. He will chat about his band's plans following the current pandemic, why The Coronas are planning to keep their name, and share his longstanding personal support for Barretstown Children's Charity.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm.