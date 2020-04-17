Traveller temporary Covid-19 isolation site in Limerick plan is shelved

WORKS by the council to provide a temporary Covid-19 isolation site in Rathkeale for members of the Travelling community have been stopped, the Leader has learned.

The old Anderson factory had been chosen as the location. Work commenced on the site last week. It is believed that a number of caravans were being purchased by the Department of Housing.

A source said: "It was a request by the HSE to Limerick City and County Council. If a person is showing symptoms or catches the virus and can't separate themselves from their family within their own caravan, then they can use the new caravans to self isolate.”

However, the source told the Leader that following the commencement of work in the old Andersen factory it came to the council’s attention that a business working within that business park was operating an "essential service serving the needs of the medical device sector globally".

The council then consulted with the HSE in regard to putting an isolation centre in close proximity to this business. The HSE recommended that the location be reconsidered. The council then stopped work on the isolation centre in the old Andersen factory in Rathkeale.

The council continues to work with the HSE in identifying "alternative suitable facilities".

When contacted by the Leader, a council spokesperson said: "These are operational matters within Limerick City and County Council and we will not be commenting."