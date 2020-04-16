‘No reason to believe M&S won’t open in Limerick’

THE man behind the blueprint to bring Marks and Spencer to Limerick says he’s “no reason to believe” the retailer won’t come to the city.

“I've no reason to believe otherwise. Obviously, it’s a very challenging environment in retail now. No-one knows what things are going to be like when this Covid is over. But I would of course, absolutely. We’ve had the terms agreed with them, and we’re still pushing ahead with our plans,” Michael Tiernan, Tiernan Properties, said.

It comes in a week where the city centre has been rocked by the closure of one of its biggest retailers, with department store Debenhams announcing it is closing all of its stores in Ireland.

The devastating blow has seen more than 110 jobs lost, and immediately raised questions around whether the long-awaited first branch of Marks and Spencer would come to the city.

After years of speculation, plans were unveiled last year for a major €60m development at Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre, with Tiernan Properties set to begin the planning process for a “transformational” redevelopment of the site, with Marks and Spencer as the anchor.

Debenhams, which previously was Roches Stores operated from a landmark location at the junction of O’Connell Street and Sarsfield Street.

While its British operation is facing administration, its Irish arm is closing completely, with Debenhams Ireland set to be liquidated.

Local Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell had led calls for the company to consider examinership as a way to continue trading.

Mr Tiernan said there is a need to “rally the troops”, and ensure Project Opera and the Limerick 2030 plan is delivered.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen Debenhams Ireland become its most high-profile victim, Limerick Council has launched a business support programme.​

In partnership with the Limerick Local Enterprise Office and Limerick Chamber, the local authority is to offer a range of initiatives, including a ‘Shop Limerick’ online listing of Limerick businesses open for trading and help for those that don’t already have e-commerce retail capabilities.

Companies interested in taking up the offer are asked to register their interest online at www.Limerick.ie/business or telephone 061 556000.

Debenhams closed its stores a short time after Mother’s Day on March 22 in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions.

One employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was never a consideration they wouldn’t be returning.

“​Everyone was in good form, saying we'll see you in a few weeks. People were leaving stuff in their lockers. There was never for one second any thought we wouldn't be back,” the worker said.

The awful news was fed to staff by email, and the worker, who has four years service, said it was tough for colleagues to not be able to meet because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We cannot even meet up now. A text and a phone call is nothing compared to a hug with a colleague you've worked with for four years, and you've spent so much time with. I feel so sorry for my colleagues there for 20 and 30 years who have seen a massive part of their life thrown away,” they added.

Businesswoman Helen O’Donnell added: “It's heartbreaking for people who've worked there many years. A lot of people there would have come into Roches, trained there, and now hold senior positions in Debenhams.”

Marks and Spencer declined to comment. Along with Limerick, Debenhams also has branches at Dublin, Galway, Waterford and Cork.