Cash withdrawn from Limerick woman's bank account by fraudsters based in India

GARDAI are investigating reports that a significant quantity of cash was withdrawn from a woman’s bank account after she responded to a fraudulent email which she believed had been sent by her bank.

The woman, whose aged in her 30s and who lives in the Corbally area, verified her bank details having been asked to do so in the email.

“Subsequently the lady discovered that an online withdrawal of €1,200 was taken from her current account. She contacted her bank and her cards were cancelled,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that it appears the crime originated in India as the withdrawal was in rupees.

“These types of scams are very difficult to trace so it’s better to take the crime prevention advice and don’t let it happen in the first place,” said Sgt Leetch who reiterated that banks will never ask customers to disclose their personal banking details by email.

“Don’t tell anybody your banking details or don’t send them by letter, phone or email ever. Even your own bank won’t ask you for your pin numbers,” she said.