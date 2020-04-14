Family ‘cracking up at home’ stopped at Covid-19 checkpoint in Limerick

MEMBERS of a family who were stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Limerick while en route to rented accommodation in another county told gardai they decided to travel because they were “cracking up at home”.

According to gardai, the detection was made by members of the Roads Policing Unit who were manning the checkpoint on the N18 near the Limerick Tunnel.

When stopped, the occupants of the car, who had travelled through two different counties, told gardai they knew they were taking a chance by travelling.

They were asked to return home as their journey was deemed non-essential.

“If you have to question your trip purpose you already have the answer - stay at home,” said a garda spokesperson.