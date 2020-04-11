WATCH: Relive Limerick parish's 24 hour Passion this Easter

SIX years ago the parish of Pallsagreen and Templebraden put on a performance that will live long in the memory.

The Passion staged in 2014 was a world first – a 24 hour re-enactment brilliantly staged in the beautiful grounds of Nicker church and surrounding area.

Some 5,000 travelled from near and far to see it. Eamon Harty directed an incredible cast that included local man Garry Fraher. He poured his heart and soul into his portrayal of Jesus which left him drained mentally and physically.

The RTE programme Would You Believe devoted an entire show to the Passion. Joint PRO with Mike Gleeson, Ger O'Connell said the show is available on the RTE Player.

"The link was put up on the Pallasgreen Templebraden Facebook community on Easter Thursday. It might give people some bit of solace in these tough times and not being able to attend ceremonies," said Mr O’Connell.

Senator Marie Louise O’Donnell said: "This is genius, this is art at its best, community at its best."