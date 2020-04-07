Send your Easter greetings to family and friends in Limerick!

EASTER is normally a time for families to get together.

However, this year, due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many people won't be able to crack open a chocolate egg with a loved one.

While nothing beats sharing a special moment with a loved one, we'd like to offer you the chance to broadcast your Easter wishes through the Limerick Leader.

We are calling on our readers across Limerick (and further afield) to send in a short video clip of themselves saying hello to a loved one they may not have seen in a while.

And from early next Sunday, we will publish the contributions we get on our web site, Twitter and Facebook channels.

We hope you'll agree it will make a lovely surprise for a loved one to wake up on Easter Day and see a message from their grandson, granddaughter, son, daughter, father, mother - or even best pal.

Send us a short video with a greeting to a loved one, and why they are so special to you.

Make sure to include your names, and area you are from, and we will give them a show!

You can Whatsapp videos into us at 0876615151, or email nick@limerickleader.ie