Colossal tank of oxygen installed in University Hospital Limerick

CHIEF clinical director for UL Hospitals Group, Dr Gerry Burke has revealed this Saturday another major step in getting ready for the "surge".

Dr Burke tweeted: "This colossal tank of oxygen has been installed on the University Hospital Limerick site in preparation for a surge in Covid cases."

He went on to say that it was found, delivered and installed with great urgency, thanks to the singular efforts of CEO UL Hospitals Colette Cowan.

"A massive contribution," said Dr Burke.

On Friday, Ms Cowan told Eric Clarke of Virgin Media News of a range of other measures currently being built.

They include a 120 bed field hospital in University of Limerick; more capacity in intensive care in UHL; and up to 60 additional isolation beds including a rapid build 24-bed isolation unit in UHL and in Croom Hospital.

"We are ready for the surge and we will hit it full force but if it people don't social distance we wont be able to cope for the influx," said Ms Cowan.