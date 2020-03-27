Bus Éireann to move to a ‘Saturday Plus’ schedule from April 1

ALL weekday Bus Éireann and Expressway services will operate on a ‘Saturday Plus’ schedule from Wednesday, April 1 in response to Covid-19.

The new timetable will be based on the current Saturday schedule, augmented by additional services

The timetable change, which is being introduced in line with similar changes on all public transport operators, will ensure that essential services are maintained nationwide. All areas that currently have a Bus Éireann or Expressway service will continue to have one, and additional services will operate in certain areas driven by demand.

Stephen Kent, chief executive officer of Bus Éireann, said the health and safety of customers, staff, and the wider public is paramount for Bus Éireann and all guidelines issued by health authorities continue to be adhered to.

He said an enhanced cleaning regime has been implemented on the fleet and at the depots and customers are asked to please be mindful of the guidelines in relation to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and social distancing if using, or considering travelling on public transport.

"I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the work being done by our staff around the country during these challenging times to provide a reliable public transport service for those who need to travel," said Mr Kent.

"The new timetables starting next week will help us to continue to provide these essential services, and to maintain the necessary social distancing requirements on board in the best interests of both our customers and our drivers," he added

A full schedule of revised timetables can be found at www.buseireann.ie. Full information will also be available on the TFI journey planner and real time information apps.

On Mondays to Fridays (except Bank Holidays), Bus Éireann services will generally operate to a Saturday timetable, with the following exceptions:

Route 304x - There will be no services on route 304x.

Route 314 - Additional services will operate on route 314 at the following times:

0720 from Foynes to Limerick

0745 from Limerick (O’Connell Street) to Glin

Route 320 - Additional services will operate on route 320 at the following times:

0745 from Limerick to Charleville

0750 from Croom to Limerick

Route 321 - There will be no services on route 321. Customers may wish to use the following alternative routes:

Regional Route 320 to and from destinations between Limerick and Patrickswell

Expressway Routes 13 and 14 to and from Limerick, Patrickswell and destinations between Adare and Newcastle West

Route 322 - The normal Friday service will operate on route 322

Route 323 - Additional services will operate on route 323 at the following times:

0705 from Birr to Limerick

1615 from Limerick to Castleconnell; this service will be extended to Birr on Mondays to Thursdays only

Route 324 - The normal Thursday service will operate on route 324

Route 328 - Additional services will operate on route 328 at the following times:

0705 from Galbally to Limerick

1710 from Limerick to Ballylanders; this service will be extended to Galbally on Mondays to Thursdays only and to Mitchelstown on Fridays only

Route 334 - The normal Friday service will operate on route 334

Route 341 - Additional services will operate on route 341 at the following times:

0625 from Bilboa Cross to Shannon Industrial Estate

1635 from Shannon Industrial Estate to Bilboa Cross

Route 345 - Additional services will operate on route 345 at the following times:

0725 from Scariff to Limerick

1730 from Limerick to Scariff

Route 347 - The normal Monday to Friday (non-School Days) service will operate on route 347

Route 348 - The normal Thursday service will operate on route 348

Route 349 - The normal Friday service will operate on route 349