Limerick A&E nurse angry as crowds of teens continue to congregate in towns

AN A&E nurse living in West Limerick has called on young people to stay home after crowds of teenagers have been observed in Abbeyfeale, flaunting the government advice on social distancing.

The nurse took to social media to highlight the issue, which they say is disappointing.

“On my way home from a twelve-hour shift in A&E tonight in the height of a pandemic. I was so deflated to see crowds of teenagers hanging around Abbeyfeale town. Where is the respect? Where are their parents? When some of us are doing our best to fight this virus some are ignoring the advice.”

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, they said: “It’s disappointing seeing people not taking it seriously because you know they will add to the crisis and make it worse for the hospital and the staff.

“The hospitals have done a lot of work to prepare for this pandemic which is working so far in our hospital but if the numbers get out of control we will be facing very difficult times ahead which is a worry.”

The message comes after a number of people, across Limerick and the country in general, have been ignoring the government advice on social distancing. This nurse is hoping to drive the message home to young people.

“Not all young people. Some youngsters are taking this very serious but some people don’t care. Parents need to take responsibility too. Maybe they do think it won’t affect them or they know they will be ok if they get it but the point is because it’s so contagious it’s the people around them that are at risk.

“Follow the advice of the government and public health-social distancing. Stricter measures will have to be brought in otherwise this won’t go away and we will be fighting this virus for months.”

New Government measures say outdoor gatherings are limited to four people as part of new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. All theatres, clubs, gyms, hairdressers, bookies, marts and markets are to close.