Teenager to face trial over firearm allegedly discharged at Limerick pub 

A YOUNG man who is accused of discharging a firearm at a pub in Limerick city centre is to stand trial before the circuit court.

Tony Collopy, 18, who has an address at St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park faces a number of charges relating to an incident which is alleged to have occurred on April 21, 2019 – Easter Sunday.

He is charged, under the provisions of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990, with recklessly discharging a firearm at the Launch Bar, John Street.

He is also charged under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with assaulting a male, causing him harm, at John Street on the same date.

The defendant was arrested and charged last summer and the Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently directed that the matter should proceed on indictment.

Another person is also before the courts having been charged in relation to the incident.

During a procedural hearing this week, Sergeant Sean Murray told Limerick District Court the book of evidence has been completed and that the DPP consented to matter being sent forward trial before the Circuit Court.

Garda Anthony Harnett then gave evidence of formally serving a copy of the book of evidence on the defendant prior to the court hearing.

After issuing the statutory Alibi warning, Judge Marian O’Leary formally adjourned the matter to the next sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

Free legal aid was extended to include a solicitor and barrister and the matter is likely to be mentioned before the circuit court on April 20, next.

Mr Collopy was ordered to comply with a number of bail conditions conditions pending his next court appearance.

He must sign on at his local garda station daily and remain sober when in public.

He was also ordered not have any contact with his co-accused of the alleged injured party.