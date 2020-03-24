Gardai in Limerick arrest two after a man was 'struck by a car and assaulted with an implement'

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested two people and seized two vehicles in relation to a violent disorder incident in the St Mary's Park area of Limerick.

A man was allegedly struck by a car and assaulted with an object on St Munchin’s Street on Wednesday, March 18.

In a statement, Gardaí from Mayorstone Park confirmed that they had received a report in relation to a man who had been taken to University Hospital Limerick after he was "allegedly struck by a car and assaulted with an implement at 1.30pm."

The man has since been discharged from hospital.

"Detective and uniform Gardaí from Mayorstone Park carried out an investigation and executed two search warrants at houses in Limerick city this morning, March 24. A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at one of the houses. They were brought to Henry Street Garda and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. As part of the investigation, two vehicles were also seized," a garda spokesperson said.

"The woman has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man remains in Garda custody."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the St Mary’s Park area on March 18 between 1pm and 2pm, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.