Childline asks for donations from Limerick people: 'Abuse does not stop in a pandemic'

“IMAGINE being a child at home right now. Except their home is not a happy place. Tension fills the air. They wake in dread at what each new day might bring. They are isolated from their regular support network and at home with their tormentor. Childline is a lifeline,” this is the message from ISPCC Childline Chief Executive, John Church.

“Life as we know it has been put on hold for now – and so have the vital fundraising activities on which Childline depends for its continued existence. But child abuse does not stop in a pandemic. Nor does neglect. Nor do mental health difficulties or self-harm,” he added.

According to Mr Church, in many cases, children and young people across the country are experiencing these issues more acutely now than ever before.

“Many of those who contact Childline tell us they feel as though they have nowhere else to turn. They need our help. Childline will continue to be there for them 24 hours a day, every day – but only if we receive public support at this critical time.

“We rely on donations for 90 per cent of our funding. We are appealing to you, to help share a sense of hope with children. To let them know that someone cares. Please donate now at ISPCC.ie/donate-now. Your donation will be a part of every contact Childline answers. Childline is here for every child and young person in Ireland at Childline.ie.”