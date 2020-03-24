Emergency services at scene of house fire in Limerick city
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a house fire in the outskirts of Limerick city this Tuesday afternoon.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four units to the incident which occurred at Thornfield in Monaleen at around 1.45pm.
It is understood the fire started in the kitchen which suffered significant damage.
There are no reports of injuries at this point.
The crew are at still at the scene.
