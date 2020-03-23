Starbucks urges customers to 'look after each other' as Limerick stores close

STARBUCKS has announced that it is temporarily closing all stores across Ireland, amid fears of the spread of Covid-19.

This will include all of its stores in Limerick.

The coffee chain broke the news this Monday on social media.

It a statement, the coffee chain said: “We hope to welcome you back soon, stay safe and look after each other.”

Starbucks joined other chains like McDonald's, Supermacs, and Costa in closing over coronavirus fears.