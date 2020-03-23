RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: The purse returns

The Limerick Leader continues with its Random Acts of Kindness series. This week's random act thanks the honesty of a person who found a purse, and did the right thing.

"I chose this week’s random act of kindness highlight’s because it show the good that is everywhere. Can you imagine what the week would have been like for this woman if she had lost her pension? Thankfully she didn’t need to find out because of the honestly of the person who found it and made sure it was returned," said Sheila Quealey, who runs the Random Acts of Kindness Limerick Facebook page alongside Roisin Meaney.

“Thanks so much to the person who handed in my mam's purse to the Garda. She lost it by Tesco's this morning in Roxboro with her pension in it. She was up getting her few bits to get a bit of air she was delighted. Hope you see this and thank you so much!”

If you have a Random Act of Kindness you would like to share, please contact the Facebook page at Random Acts of Kindness Limerick or emails Ryan.orourke@limerickleader.ie