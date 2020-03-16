Adare Manor to temporarily close resort due to coronavirus fears

ADARE Manor have confirmed this Monday evening that they have decided to temporarily and voluntarily close the resort to protect their team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus.

"The health and wellbeing of our team and guests at Adare Manor is always our priority," said a spokesperson. "In order to continue to protect our team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, we have taken the decision to temporarily and voluntarily close the resort from tomorrow Tuesday, 17th March 2020. In the circumstances, we will keep the re-opening date under review.

"We are very supportive of all measures that are being put in place by the Irish Government in order to minimise the spread of this virus and we have had an experienced Covid-19 dedicated team coordinating our response, and this team has overseen the implementation of all recommended guidelines across the entire resort from the outset.

"We sincerely thank suppliers, contractors and members of the local community for their support during this time. We will continue to do all we can to minimise the spread of this virus. We have a team who is currently communicating with all impending visitors and suppliers to the resort.

"During this period of temporary closure our team will be available to answer any questions guests may have and are contactable on +353 61 605 200 or reservations@adaremanor.com."

Earlier today, the manor's chief executive announced the closure of its restaurant The Carriage House

“We are not unique. We have seen a significant drop off in business over the last few weeks,” Mr Hannon said this Monday lunchtime.

"We are taking steps, first and foremost, to protect the well being, safety and health of our employees and guests,” he said. “We have cut back the amount of people coming into the property and we closed the Carriage House today.”