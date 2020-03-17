Limerick based Analog Devices give local charities a boost

A NUMBER of Limerick non-profit organisations and clubs, including St Gabriel’s, Ahane GAA Club, Milford Hospice and Limerick Youth Service are to receive a financial boost thanks to Analog Devices.

Almost 40 non-profit organisations and social enterprise across Munster received funding as part of the company's employee selected community awards scheme. The annual donations programme enables employees at Analog’s Limerick and Cork sites to nominate their chosen community, voluntary or charitable organisation to receive financial support from the company in recognition for their contribution to the local community.

A broad spectrum of educational, social, charitable and cultural bodies across Limerick, Cork and Clare benefited from the donations programme, ranging from GAA clubs, to men’s sheds.

Contributions were made across four category types; Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. As a long-standing charity partner, Milford Hospice received the Platinum donation. Eight charities across the country received Gold and Silver donations.