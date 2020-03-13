Limerick Institute of Technology assure public that they are 'adhering to all HSE guidelines'

LIMERICK Institute of Technology has assured the public that they are adhering to all HSE guidelines surrounding the coronavirus, with face to face teaching cancelled.

A spokesperson for LIT said:

“LIT is adhering to all HSE, Chief Medical Officer and Department of Education & Skills guidelines.

“LIT is closed for face to face teaching as of 6pm last evening, and this will continue until March 29. Other essential services are being maintained, albeit at reduced levels in many cases.”

The spokesperson explained that what this means, in practice, is that LIT is providing teaching, learning, and much other work through online means.

“Campuses remain open to staff who need to be here, an approach that is in line with other institutions and other places of employment, and directly adheres with the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and DES.

“We have a very limited number of students utilising the library to finish projects in line with the Department of Education and Skills guidelines. We are implementing the recommended social distancing in this instance and throughout the campuses.

“LIT has and will continue to adhere strictly to the recommendations of the DES, HSE and Chief Medical Officer.”