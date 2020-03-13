LIMERICK Student Raceday has been postponed over coronavirus fears.

The event, which was due to be held on April 2, has been postponed to a later date.

A statement on behalf of the event reads:

“Following the Government and Horse Racing Ireland guidelines in respect to the outbreak of Covid-19 and public gatherings, Limerick Racecourse has decided to postpone the SPIN South West Student Raceday due to take place on the April 2, 2020.

“No refunds shall be issued as we will be announcing an alternative date in due course, please retain your ticket as it will be valid on the new date.”