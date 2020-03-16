Work ongoing for Munster Fleadh in Limerick's county town 

PREPARATIONS are continuing to ensure that Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan, which takes place in Newcastle West in July, will attract a wide and diverse audience.

The fleadh is returning to Newcastle West after a gap of 13 years and will run for a week, from July 13 to 19.

“I am looking forward to working with the committee and the local community during Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan 2020 in Newcastle West,” Assunta Uí Chathasaigh, secretary of Munster Council Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireanna said this week.

“The committee is striving to surpass the successes of the 2007 event and welcomes the help of any local volunteers or businesses that want to get involved in any capacity.”

The Fleadh organising committee, she continued, is working very hard to put together a line-up of events that will appeal to both the seasoned Fleadh-goer and cultural enthusiast alike.

“Events being planned include a gala concert featuring musicians and singers from the tradition-rich region of West Limerick, a céilí, an historical town walk, CD launches and much more,” Ms Uí Chathasaigh said. “These events are all in addition to the main attraction of the weekend – the Fleadh competitions.”

Winners in Newcastle West will go forward to the All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar August.

To keep up to date on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram search for Munster Fleadh or #TheFleadhGoesWest.