Limerick land sale bonanza: 400 acres across the county

THE GROWING threat from coronavirus has sown seeds of doubt in many minds as plans have been put on hold or cancelled.

But in farming, land doesn’t come up too often and if you want to expand you have to buy. GVM have close to 400 acres of land for sale by private treaty for auction in the coming weeks.

Tom Crosse, GVM group property director, said he has always maintained that the farming community is resilient.

“They can take belts on the shins better than the next man. There will be bumps on the road economically. You are going to have coronavirus issues emerging but farmers take a more long term view on land and land has always been perceived as being a very good investment.

“For that reason I would be hopeful that the market will continue to prosper. Land doesn't come up to too often so when it does lads have to jump,” said Mr Crosse.

Mark Twain’s quote has oft appeared on Farm Leader, ‘Buy land, they're not making it anymore’.

First up is 160 acres at Shanrath, Newcastle West, which Mr Crosse is guiding at €1.1 / €1.2m.

“It is all good land. It is located within a few kilometres of the thriving town of Newcastle West. It’s a beef farm but is sure to attract dairy farmers. It would be a very sustainable dairy farm on one block of land,” said Mr Crosse.

Kerry farmers have been known for snapping up land in west Limerick in recent years and Shanrath should tickle their fancy.

The auction takes place in the Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West at 3pm on April 15.

Next up is 70 acres at Knockroe, Kildimo. Mr Crosse is expecting between €750,000 and €800,000 for the roadside holding.

“This is a really smashing bit of land located beside the Seven Sisters pub. It adjoins Kildimo GAA field as well. It is a great bit of land, some of it is in tillage even,” said Mr Crosse.

Given the proximity of the farm to Kildimo village and Limerick city, this land should also be of interest to the business community.

The auction is on Friday, April 17 at 3pm in GVM’s Glentworth Street auction rooms.

Another excellent location is a substantial two storey residence on 32.5 acres at Clonkeen, Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry. It looks a steal at around the €450,000 mark. It is within 10 minutes drive from University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, motorway and Annacotty Business Park. It is for sale by private treaty.

Similarly, GVM presents a substantial 3,200 square foot modern detached family residence standing on 25 acres at Cloverleaf, Deegarty, Askeaton. This is for sale in three lots - 1. residence, stables and garage on acre; 2. the 24 acres; 3. the enti

Not too far away is 53 acres at Ringmoylan, Pallaskenry. For sale by private treaty, Mr Crosse is guiding at €375,000.

“There are fabulous views of the Shannon estuary. There is road frontage and possible site potential. It is located immediately adjacent to the renowned Ringmoylan Pier,” said Mr Crosse.

Fellow GVM auctioneer, Richard Ryan also has a busy few weeks ahead of him.

First up is the auction next Wednesday, March 18 at 3pm in the Woodlands House Hotel of 20.5 acres in two lots - 15.5 and 5 acres - at Caherass, Croom and Castleroberts, Patrickswell.

“It doesn’t adjoin but it is quite close. It is owned by the same vendor. It is a fine location and top class land. There is road frontage. If one were to get planning it could be a very good buy. We are selling it as agricultural land.

“We’d be expecting the 15 acres to make around 12 grand an acre. The five acres we’d be expecting between 80 and 100 grand,” said Mr Ryan.

Last but by no means least is 15.5 acres at Ballyanrahan, Patrickswell. You’d do well to find a finer field in County Limerick.

“It is a very nice bit of ground, guiding at €250,000. It is a very good location and it has frontage so there would be a bit of hope value. It is being sold as agricultural land. We have had good local and outside interest,” said Mr Ryan.