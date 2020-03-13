Cashel and Emly Archbishop suspends Masses

THE PUBLIC celebration of Mass in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly is suspended until and including Sunday, March 29, with immediate effect.

Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Kieran O'Reilly made the announcement this Friday morning. Funeral Masses and the celebration of marriage complying with the maximum attendance of 100 are not included. Much of east and south east Limerick is in the archdiocese.

"It is necessary to cancel both weekend and daily Masses as it is not possible to comply with the public health authority’s requirement to have less than 100 people gathering indoors in both town and country churches across the archdiocese.

"Also, while the cancellation of all Masses is regrettable, it will communicate to our parish communities the serious impact of Covid-19 upon the elderly and those with underlying health issues," said Archbishop O'Reilly.

The obligation to be physically present at Mass on Sundays and Holy Days (including St Patrick’s Day) is suspended for everybody until further notice.

"Priests will continue to remember the needs of parishioners at Mass celebrated privately. The faithful are encouraged to join spiritually in the celebration of Mass, either on parish radio, local radio or on web-cam.

"Parishioners are encouraged to visit their local church for prayer, and also to pray at home, especially prayers for the sick, for those who are caring for the sick and for all who are working so hard to protect us. All families are encouraged to celebrate Sunday in a prayerful and meaningful manner at home.

"I ask that all modern means of communication – radio, web-cam etc be used to assist our communities to join spiritually in the celebration of Mass. All of these arrangements are under constant review. As the situation evolves you will be supplied with up to date information," said Archbishop O'Reilly.