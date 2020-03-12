Daughters of Charity cancel annual show in Lime Tree Theatre

DAUGHTERS of Charity and Limerick Youth Theatre have cancelled their 10th anniversary Creative Show because of the risks associated with the Covid-19.

Featuring adults with intellectual disabilities, it was due to be on this Thursday and Friday night in the Lime Tree Theatre. There had been record ticket sales.

Over three months have been spent writing a script from scratch, working with hundreds of singers, dancers, and actors, involving school choirs, arts organisations and independent practitioners.

Students from Ardscoil Ris, Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ, Lumen Street Theatre, Music Generation and the Redemptorist Centre of Music were all involved. They all worked under writer and director, Myles Breen, and had a fantastic show for audiences called ShamStory.

Donal Sherlock, of the Daughters of Charity, says The Creative Show provides the “nurturing environment which encourages personal growth, builds confidence and promotes each person’s unique talents in the performing arts”.

However, he says they have had to cancel unfortunately.

"All upset but the correct decision given the current climate. We will regroup next year," said Mr Sherlock.

The Daughters of Charity and Limerick Youth Theatre said: "In order to minimise the risk to all service users involved in the show both organisations feel this is the best course of action."