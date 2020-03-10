Man arrested after major drugs find in Limerick city

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s and seized €45,100 of suspected drugs in the Moyross area of Limerick.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city, Gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Limerick, assisted by the armed support unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Moyross shortly after 7.30pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €42,000 of suspected heroin and €3,100 of tablets believed to be alprazolam. Mobile phones, bags and a weighing scales were also seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.