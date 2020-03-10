Limerick man honoured as Cork person of month for his music blog

A MOYROSS man has been honoured for preserving the musical and societal history of Cork by being named the county’s person of the month.

Martin O’Connor has been awarded the title along with Colm O’Callaghan for their joint effort as creators of a popular music blog, The Blackpool Sentinel.

Martin, who has lived in Cork for the past 30 years, works in UCC Library, and was one of the UCC curators of the Sir Henry's Music Venue Exhibition there.

It was a way to turn the story of a music venue into cultural heritage and an opportunity to show its historical, geographical and social importance.

It was this exhibition which spawned The Blackpool Sentinel, when Martin coerced Colm into starting The Blackpool Sentinel with him.

Their online music and social history resource covers both music and society, primarily from the 1980s and 1990s, with an emphasis on music and musicians from Cork during that period.

Over the last six years, The Blackpool Sentinel (incorporating Voices From The Glen) has become a regular go-to for fans and musicians.

There are currently some 120 long-form pieces on the site, many of which feature bands and characters from Cork.

They are available on www.theblackpoolsentinel.wordpress.com.

Colm O’Callaghan, from Blackpool, was educated by the Christian Brothers at the North Monastery and later at UCC.

He is Head of Specialist Factual Content at RTE and oversees all the broadcaster’s history, science, education and diversity output.

“This is all about the ‘Soundtrack of Our Life’, the singers, musicians and music that influenced us over the years, and I thank Colm and Martin for preserving that social history,” said awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

The two will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year 2020.