RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: Boomer's vet bill hero

THIS week, The Limerick Leader brings you the second installment from the Random Act of Kindness. Each week, a post will be shared in collaboration with the minds behind Random Acts of Kindness Limerick, to try and spread the positivity.

“I choose this story below from the page this week because it struck me as particularly kind and generous. The person who gave the money to help this person’s dog did so anonymously,” said Sheila Quealey, who runs the Facebook page alongside Roisin Meaney.

“They went out of their way to write a note, donate a good sum of money and pop it through her letterbox but didn’t feel the need to be recognised or praised for their generosity. This is what random acts of kindness are all about," Sheila finished.

The submission says: “To the person who dropped a card through my letterbox with €100 inside to help with my dog Boomer's vet bill THANK YOU so much. I'm actually in shock right now and a bit stuck for words. I don't know who you are but I hope you see this and I sincerely hope the best of luck comes your way. I'll be sure to pay your kindness forward xx Oh and Boomer is recovering well. Thank you.”

The Limerick Random act of Kindness page can be found at Random Acts of Kindness Limerick