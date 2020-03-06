New coronavirus virus helpline for Limerick launched

UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare can confirm they are working closely with public health colleagues in tracing contacts of confirmed cases of Covid19 (novel coronavirus).

A new helpline 1890 300046 has been launched this Friday afternoon to provide information and support to the public in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary who are considered a casual contact or close contact of confirmed cases in the Mid-West.

The information and advisory team has been established as a local point of contact. The National HSE Live helpline number is 1850 24 1850. All general queries should be directed to the national helpline number.

"The people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been interviewed in depth by the Department of Public Health and their contacts who are at risk of infection have been identified. This is contact tracing.

"During the contact tracing process people who have been identified as a contact of the case are categorised as either having 'close' contact or 'casual contact'. These definitions are based on international best practice and reflect how long the person was in contact with the case and the closeness of physical contact. We are in the process of communicating with these close and casual contacts," said a HSE spokesperson.

People who live in the communities around these cases, who have not been identified as part of this process, are at the same risk of coronavirus infection as other people living in Ireland.

"We remain in the containment phase in relation to Covid19 and as long as this remains the case, it is important that members of the public follow the most up-to-date advice from the HSE. General advice and information on Covid19 for members of the public is available on www.hse.ie\coronavirus and the vast majority of people in the Mid-West can access all the relevant information here," said the HSE spokesperson.