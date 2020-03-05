No confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Limerick Institute of Technology

THERE are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on any of Limerick Institute of Technology campuses, according to a spokesperson from the college.

The announcement comes in the wake of a number of rumours that were circulating social media this Thursday.

LIT remains open and all classes will continue as usual, the spokesperson also stated.

“LIT has been mindful of the risks around Covid-19 Coronavirus since it first emerged, and have been adhering to the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO), ever since,” said the Spokesperson.

“A management-level group was established in late January and meets daily to monitor the situation and put in place all recommended preventative measures.

“LIT remains open and all classes continue as usual. There is no confirmed case of Covid-19 on any of LIT’s campuses.”