Checkmate: Over 100 children play in Limerick chess tournament

WITH the weather the way it has been chess is the perfect game to play!

On Thursday, February 13, Scoil Dean Cussen in Bruff played host to over 100 children from seven other schools for an interschool chess tournament organised by Ficheall.

Ficheall is a national network of primary school teachers that promotes chess in schools for the cognitive, social and mental-fitness benefits it has for students.

Teams from Scoil Dean Cussen in Bruff, Monard National School, Kildimo National School, Knockadea National School, Kilcolman National School, Herbertstown National School, Scoil Mhuire in Murroe, and Scoil Íosagáin, Hospital were present on the day.

There were two divisions; ‘Masters’, who were composed of children from fifth and sixth class, and ‘Buds’ who were from third and fourth.

Shane Mullane, principal of Scoil Dean Cussen, said: “The standard of chess was exceptionally high and was a shining example of the amount of work and effort that teachers and pupils have put into their training over the last number of weeks and months.”

There were a number of budding Garry Kasparovs or Magnus Carlsens playing.

Scoil Dean Cussen’s fifth and sixth class teacher, Noel O’Connell, who was involved in the organising of the event said that he was “thrilled” with how smoothly the day went thanks to the help and support of the other teachers on the day as well as the arbiter, John Alfred.

Mr O’Connell has seen the benefits of chess in the primary school first hand over the last number of years and is a strong advocate for the game due to its huge benefits for the child.

He was delighted with how many schools came on the day, and hopes that an even bigger tournament will be seen in the school next year.