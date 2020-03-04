Limerick on the Up: Crescent welcomes superstores and new retailers

Munster’s largest shopping destination, the Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick, has undergone extensive refurbishment and extension works in recent years, with continued investment, to enhance the shopping experience, and placing Crescent Shopping Centre firmly on the map as Munster’s premier shopping destination.

A further significant investment in 2020 will also see the addition of popular South African restaurant chain Nandos, along with a Community Room which will be available to the public to use for community events.

The Centre, over the past few years has enticed numerous Irish and international fashion retailers, with some of retail's top brands, plus an extensive new 8,000 sq. ft. superstore and one million euro investment from Intersport Elverys, along with a new 8,000 sq. ft. flagship store for Lifestyle Sports, further enhancing its retail offering.

These fantastic additions add to the already exceptionally strong offering of retailers such as H&M, Zara, Next, River Island, Shaws Department Stores, Superdry and GAP, along with a weekly Farmers Market on Fridays (pictured above), a playground, drop-in crèche and free parking, enhancing convenience and choice for shoppers.