Limerick on the Up: Visit Limerick For Engineering Expo for sporting chance at great career

Engineering is for everybody and manufacturing and engineering companies are a huge source of employment and career options in the mid-west region.

Limerick for Engineering, a consortium of engineering companies and education providers, is presenting an interactive showcase in Shannon Airport next week.

The free event, now in its fifth year, encourages students to take up engineering as a career - through third level studies or via the apprenticeship route.

By visiting the showcase students will be able to participate in autonomous vehicle demonstrations, bridge building, robotics, aviation design, welding and medical device design.

Engineers and apprentices will be on hand to demonstrate the new technologies, to advise on career options and to enable interactive, hands on participation on engineering projects.

Keith Greville, associate director, ARUP commented, “Engineering is an exciting career, providing opportunities to travel internationally, rewarding employment, continuous development and a chance to make a difference in the world.

“As a civil engineer myself I have had the opportunity to travel the world and work on some major engineering projects and I’m delighted to get involved with the #LimerickforEngineering objective of attracting more young boys and girls into this wide and varied profession.”

Keith’s ARUP colleague, Limerick hurler Graeme Mulcahy, is a project manager on some of the company’s major engineering jobs.

Along with his team mates he is delighted to get behind Limerick for Engineering this year and encourage budding engineers from all backgrounds to get along to the showcase.

Graeme is recommending that everyone goes to visit and partake in the Engineering Demonstration PODs which are new to the showcase this year.

The PODs allow attendees to get hands-on experience and learning to truly understand what all the different types of engineers in the world do.

Above: Keith Greville, Arup, with project manager for Arup and Limerick hurler Graeme Mulcahy, Jerome Boylan, Na Piarsaigh and Paddy O’Loughlin, Kilmallock

According to Graeme, “Jerome and Paddy were so impressed with what is planned for Shannon Airport that both are considering changing careers!”

This year’s event should be particularly interesting with the introduction of the Engineering Demonstration PODs that will allow students get a real interactive feel for the world of engineering.

There should be something for everyone as the PODs will cover Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Aeronautical & Mechanical Engineering and Medical Devices.”

Jack O’Donoghue from Munster Rugby (a qualified Chemical Engineer) said, “We have a few engineers on the team, good on their feet and good to think outside the box, that kind of thing is needed in problem solving and how to overcome our opponents.

“We would encourage students and their families to attend the Limerick for Engineering Showcase Event to learn more about engineering. Their goal of attracting young people into this profession can only be positive for the region and we in Munster rugby support that.”

The Limerick for Engineering Show case is a free event, open to all curious about a career in engineering. It takes place in the departure lounge of Shannon Airport on Thursday March 5 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

There will be over 50 local engineering and manufacturing companies along with education providers on hand to give advice and guidance on anyone interested in a career as an Engineer and all the exciting opportunities that exist locally.