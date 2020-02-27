Clock is ticking to register for Team Limerick Clean-Up 6

WITH the clock ticking towards the deadline to take part in TLC6, groups and individuals across the city are being urged to sign up ASAP.

The closing date for registration for the sixth edition of Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC), is just over four weeks away, on Friday, March 27.

The big clean-up will take place on Good Friday, April 10, across Limerick city and county. Celebrating another great year for the much-loved community event, volunteers are urged to sign up early at www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie and join the 20,000+ volunteers expected to once again show their support for their locality.

This year organisers produced a window sticker specifically for primary schools all around Limerick which they displayed in their schools to show support for the event. Alongside this a competition was organised for primary school classes asking them to name the boy and girl on the sticker and the class were asked to explain in one line what they think the meaning of Team Limerick Clean-Up is.

Prizes included arts and craft vouchers up to the value of €500 .

Since its inception in 2015 TLC has seen over 400 tonnes of litter gathered from the streets and roads by volunteers and event partner Mr Binman. Last year’s record-breaking participation figures exceeded 20,000 volunteers, with over 600 groups from across the county.

JP McManus, Team Limerick Clean-Up sponsor reflected on the last five years: “It is very evident how much pride our passionate Limerick people have for their county and the environment. Team Limerick Clean-Up has come a long way since the early days and is now very much in the minds of volunteers year-round.”

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, the Limerick Post and Limerick’s Live 95FM. Register: www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie