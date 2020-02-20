Saša Novak Uí Chonchúir to replace Leddin as new Green Party councillor in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council is set to get a new member following the elevation of Green Party councillor Brian Leddin to the Dail.

Party members met on Wednesday night and voted to nominate Saša Novak Uí Chonchúir as the replacement for Mr Leddin.

The mother-of-two lives in Mayorstone with her husband Eoin and children Liam and Fionn. She holds a degree in political science and a masters in human resource management.

Mr Leddin said: "I’m delighted that Saša will be the new Green Party councillor for Limerick City North. She is active in the Mayorstone community and has been involved in many community activities including the Mayorstone Residents Association and Shelbourne Junior Park Run. Limerick City North will have an excellent new councillor.”

On the day that @BrianLeddin takes his seat in the Dáil we are delighted to announce that Saša Novak Uí Conchúir has been selected to replace him on Limerick Council. Congratulations @sasanovak48 https://t.co/1zRNnISIKJ — Limerick Greens (@LimerickGreens) February 20, 2020

Ms Novak Uí Chonchúir added: “I’m delighted to accept the nomination of my fellow Green Party members to replace Limerick’s first Green Councillor as we celebrate his promotion to the Dáil. I will be focusing on working as hard as I can for the voters of Limerick City North."

A special meeting of Limerick City and County Council will take place this Tuesday to appoint councillors to replace Mr Leddin and newly elected Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue.

He's set to be replaced by his brother John.