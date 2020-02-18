Four-year prison sentence for Limerick man following syringe threats

A SHOPLIFTER who threatened a store manager with a syringe during a robbery almost a year ago has been jailed for four years.

Dean Power, 32, of no fixed abode had pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an offence which occurred on March 29, 2019.

Garda Aishling O'Neill told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant entered Boots, William Street at 11.18am despite being barred from the premises.

Once inside, he selected a perfume set worth €44.50 and when he was challenged by the manager he produced a syringe from his pocket.

Garda O’Neill said the worker could see the needle and that he immediately backed away as he feared for his safety. “He was afraid he would get sick with a very serious illness,” she told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting.

After Mr Power left the store, gardai were alerted and he was located at St John’s Square a short time later.

Garda O’Neill said he was clearly under the influence of an intoxicant and that two needles and a syringe were found when he was searched.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client has a serious drug addiction and that all of the offences occurred during a short period after he relapsed following the death of his brother.

Ms Carey said the defendant accepts he has a bad record but asked the court to note that he is apologetic and intends leaving Limerick again when released from prison.

Judge Tom O’Donnell, who described the incident as “disturbing” said what happened was “very frightening” for the store manager who feared for his safety.

He said Mr Power has a appalling list of previous convictions and he must be regarded as a “scourge on shops in the city centre”.

He accepted Mr Power had been living a chaotic lifestyle around the time and that he has been homeless on several occasions in the past.

The judge imposed a five year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.