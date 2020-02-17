Addict jailed over robbery and assault at Limerick internet cafe

A DRUG addict who assaulted and robbed a customer at an internet cafe has been jailed for five and-a-half years.

Keith O’Donoghue, 31, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an incident at Station Internet Cafe, Davis Street at around 8.30pm on October 21, 2016.

Sergeant Cathal O’Neill told Limerick Circuit Court the victim, who was aged in his early 40s, was on a computer at the internet cafe when he was approached by two males. The men then began to speak aggressively with the victim before assaulting him.

“He was accosted and punched in the face,” he said adding that his car keys, which were on the computer desk, were taken by the culprits.

The victim’s Nissan Almera Car which was parked near the internet cafe was stolen and later found burned out in the Prospect area of the city. Following his arrest a number of days later, the defendant admitted assaulting the victim and stealing his car.

However, he told gardai during interview that he had abandoned the car and did not set it alight.

Brian McInerney BL said his client was highly intoxicated on the night and expressed genuine remorse when questioned by gardai. He added what happened was not premeditated and that it was “an incident that developed”.

He said Mr O’Donoghue is “making great progress in turning his life around” and represents a moderate risk of reoffending. “We are looking at a then and now scenario”.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the defendant is remorseful and has paid €1,000 in compensation to the victim who, he said, was a “very bad candidate” for such and assault and robbery.

In addition to the prison sentence, he imposed a seven year disqualification.