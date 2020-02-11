Forty job losses expected at Limerick call centre

A TOTAL of 40 jobs look set to be lost in Limerick City, as Vodafone Ireland decide not to renew its contract with Arise, a call centre in Raheen.

Arise announced the news that they had been informed by Vodafone that they will not renew their contract to outsource technical support services for its fixed broadband customers.

.

The move comes as Vodafone makes the decision to move these services in-house.

It is reported that there may be more jobs under threat.

According to a spokesperson from Arise, Vodafone is working closely with the company to manage this process, and the decision is not a reflection on the quality of service nor the dedication of the team at Arise.

The news was first reported by Live95. The announcement will not impact other Arise clients.

“Arise are looking to the future and have recently invested €1 million in technology, business development, and new facilities to attract talent and help deliver innovative support to companies both in Ireland and the United States,” said the spokesperson in a press release.

Joe Cahalane, CEO of Arise says, ”We have been meeting with all staff to inform them of this news. We are confident that the investment in business development, coupled with the depth of talent available at Arise, will help us secure alternative clients. We look forward to more positive days ahead, but our focus now is on colleagues who are affected by this news.”