LISTEN: Limerick Leader general election podcast with Green Party's Claire Keating

IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader's general election, reporter Ryan O'Rourke speaks with Limerick's Green Party candidate, Claire Keating.

In this interview, the activist speaks about just transition for farmers on the climate agenda, her experience over the Irish Cement saga, rural crime, and why she wants to be Limerick County's first ever female TD.

