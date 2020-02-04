Limerick teachers take to the picket line in TUI strike

Is your local school/college affected? Let us know by emailing rebecca.laffan@limerickleader.ie

TEACHERS across Limerick are on strike this Tuesday morning and have taken to the picket line over pay discrimination.

Members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI), of which there are more than 19,000 nationwide, are taking action over the failure to end a nine-year regime of pay discrimination, which the Union says risks causing ‘irreparable damage’ to the education system and the service to students.

The 24-hour industrial action is affecting numerous schools across the country today, including post-primary schools, colleges of further and adult education and Institutes of Technology/Technological Universities.

All the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board run schools and further education centres are being picketed today by TUI members, including:

Further Education and Training Centre Kilmallock Road Campus (the old St. Enda's)

Further Education and Training Centre MTI Building, O'Connell Avenue

Further Education and Training Centre, Raheen Campus

Limerick College of Further Education, Mulgrave St.

School of Music, Mulgrave St.

Limerick City Prisons Education Unit, Mulgrave St.

Limerick Youth Centre

Thomond Community College

Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh

Mungret College

St Canices

Cois Ceim

Scoil na Tríonoide Naofa, Doon

Castletroy College

Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ

St Clements Redemptorist College

Colaiste Chiarain

Limerick Institute of Technology

The strike comes as a result of teachers who entered the profession since 2011 still being paid at a lower rate than their colleagues for carrying out the same work.

TUI is insisting that any new programme for Government must commit to fully and finally ending pay discrimination.