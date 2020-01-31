LISTEN: Limerick Leader election podcast with National Party's Rebecca Barrett

IN THE fourth episode of our general election podcast, our politics expert Nick Rabbitts interviews The National Party's Rebecca Barrett.

Husband of the party's founder and leader, Justin Barrett, Rebecca is asked about her views on mass immigration, marriage equality, asylum seekers, a Government loan for married couples, and the National Party's strict pro-life views.

To catch up on interviews with Cllr James Collins, Social Democrats' Jenny Blake, and Cllr Brian Leddin, subscribe to the Limerick Leader's Spotify channel.