Pensioner didn’t pay for food and drink and verbally abused staff at Limerick hotel

A CORK pensioner enjoyed a pint of Guinness, a whisky chaser and an open sandwich at Bulgaden Castle without paying for it and then verbally abused staff.

John Kiely, aged 70, of Springrove, Kanturk was before Kilmallock Court for acquiring goods without payment and threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour.

Inspector Marianne Cusack said gardai attended a public house on August 12, 2019 after a report of a customer being threatening to staff.

“The defendant was observed shouting and acting in a threatening manner towards bar staff,” said Insp Cusack.

The court heard that Mr Kiely has 22 previous convictions for public order and is currently serving a sentence in Cork Prison until December 14 for criminal damage.

Mr Kiely told Judge Marian O’Leary, “I’m on 36 tablets a day”.

Sabina Hegerty, solicitor for Mr Kiely, said her client is 70-years-old and has had troubles with alcohol.

Ms Hegerty said Mr Kiely is “serving quite a long sentence”.

“He has mental health difficulties. From speaking to him there are difficulties there. He is using his time in prison well, dealing with his addiction and mental health,” said Ms Hegerty.

On the day in question he had been drinking, she said.

“He apologises and is willing to pay the €28 (the cost of the pint of Guinness, whisky and open sandwich),” said Ms Hegerty.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered a pre-sanction report from the Probation Services. The case was adjourned until February 28.