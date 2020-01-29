Gardai arrest man after seizing €1,900 worth of suspected crack cocaine in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested after gardai seized around €1,900 worth of suspected crack cocaine in Limerick city this week.

The garda drugs squad stopped a man on the Island Road before 11am on Tuesday, and was brought to Henry Street garda station for the purpose of a search.



A spokesperson said he was found to be in possession of €1,900 of suspected crack cocaine, a weighing scales and a roll of plastic bags. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was subsequently arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.