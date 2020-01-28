Emergency services en route to five-car crash on motorway between Limerick and Tipperary

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a five-car collision on the M7 motorway between Limerick and Tipperary.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm this Tuesday, near Junction 27, close to Killaloe.

Original reports indicate that five cars are involved in the collision.

Three units from Newport and Nenagh Fire Services are at the scene.

It is not known how many people are involved in the collision. At present, there are no reports of injuries.